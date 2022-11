Not Available

Ismail Yassin's Impression is an Egyptian film produced in 1954 by Abu al-Saud al-Ibayari, directed by Hassan al-Saifi, starring Ismael Yassin and Katyou. It is said that Kitti is a nightclub performer in a man playing gambling and loses his money and wants to redeem him. A friend (Farid Shawqi) tells him to kill Kitti and grabs the insured insurance policy for her life