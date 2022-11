Not Available

Raju (Govinda) lives with his sister Laxmi. One day Raju meets Parul (Sonali Bendre) and both fall in love with each other. Parul uncle, Jagpal (Avtar Gill), has already arranged her marriage with Police Inspector Suryadev Singh (Shakti Kapoor). When Suryadev finds out that Parul is refusing to marry him, he arrests Raju on a false charge of murder and tortures him in prison. Raju then decides to seek vengeance against Inspector Suryadev Singh.