Aag Ka Gola

Not Available

Young Shankar is framed for a theft he did not commit. He escapes from police and runs into his mother's arms. When Shankar's mother sees Shankar being arrested by police, she dies due to shock. Shankar escapes from the police and ends up working for criminal don Raja Babu. He is now known as 'Shaka'. One day Raja Babu ask Shaka to abduct a child. The child's mother dies due to shock. This reminds Shaka(Shankar) of his own mother dying due to shock. He repents, surrenders to police and is sent to jail for 5 years. His three years punishment is condoned when he saves the life of a visiting parliamentarian. After being released from jail, he decides to live the life of an ordinary civilian and works as a garage mechanic. He meets Aarti, falls in love and they marry. But Shankars past starts haunting him to such an extent that he sees no choice except joining the crime gang of Raja Babu.