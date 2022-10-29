Not Available

Aagadu

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Shankar (Mahesh Babu) is an orphan who is adopted by a sincere police officer (Rajendra Prasad). But he is forced to leave and become a cop on his own. Shankar is a powerful police officer who uses unconventional methods to bring criminals to justice. He is posted to a village where Damodhar (Sonusood) is building a power plant, which is fiercely opposed by the locals. Shankar finds a personal connection after going to the village. Rest of the story is all about how Shankar sets everything right.

Cast

Tamanna BhatiaSaroja
Sonu SoodDamodar
BrahmanandamDelhi Suri
Rajendra PrasadRaja Rao
Ashish VidhyarthiS.P.Mallikharjun
NasserS.I.Dakshina Murthy

View Full Cast >

Images