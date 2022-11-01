Not Available

The film begins with the song “manju mazhakattil” showing the family of young Gautham Menon moving into Srinagar and the getting used to the Kashmir life. Later a group of terrorists siege the village and kill Guatham’s parents. Gautham’s older sister pulls him away from the killers and hides behind woods. A terrorists finds them and a gunshot is heard. Later his sister is seen to be in the Hospital in critical stage and the Doctor asks him to pray for her. The song continues and the shows Gautham growing to a teenager winning accolades from school. He runs to the hospital to share the joy with his still hospitalized sister, but sees her dying in the hospital bed.