After putting together his life once again from a traumatic experience in his past; Govind Narang accompanied by his sister Rattna comes to reside in Azad Nagar, Bombay. He cannot stand injustice in any shape and form; this brings him into enmity with a gangster Johnny and his younger brother Danny Handsome. Obstructed by the interference into their criminal activities Johnny and his gang brutally beats up Govind leaving him to die and sexually molest Rattna in broad-daylight.