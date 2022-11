Not Available

Thakur Bhupendra Singh and his son Ajit are powerful landlords who oppress a helpless community of villagers. Ajit marries Laxmi, a city girl who has come to the village to be with her brother,Bheema. Bheema and a feisty village belle Gauri, are in love but before they can marry, tragedy strikes. Ajit, who had abandoned Laxmi soon after their wedding returns and murders her. The law is helpless and Bheema decides to take law into his own hands.