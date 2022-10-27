Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar

Not Available

Sunil Mehta is a businessman married to a pretty and loving wife, Geeta. Sunil's only problem is she is easily led to suspicion. One day while returning from office, Sunil is attracted by the sight of a wayside carnival and decides to try the Giant Wheel drive reminiscing his childhood days. Unfortunately, Sunil gets stuck in mid-air due to a mechanical problem in the Giant Wheel and is unable to return home till the next morning. Geeta suspects Sunil is seeing someone else and even though Sunil says the truth to Geeta, she doesn't believe it and so starts a hilarious and twisted tale that engulfs three happily married couples.