Narayana (Rajeev Salur) is a topper in a college. His principal (Rao Ramesh) sponsors him and he gets selected in a campus interview. Once he comes across Priya (Panchi Bora) and loses his heart in first sight. He tries to attract her in different ways but could not succeed in his mission. He neglects his studies and ignores to concentrate on his main project work. At one stage, Priya tells him that he hates him and asks him to die his own death.