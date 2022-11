Not Available

Monem returns to his country and meets his beloved Nabila again, but he is afraid that he will be hit by the curse of madness that afflicted his family members, as his parents have already died of madness, he visits his aunts and knows that they kill a number of the elderly shelter's members, and bury them in the basement of the shelter, and Monem seeks to get away from Nabila so as not to harm her.