Aakhree Raasta

David is an old prisoner, released after twenty-four years in a penitentiary for a crime he hasn't committed. The three men who framed him and sent him away, are now prominent citizens of his town. David walks out of the prison straight into a confessional booth at his church. He tells the priest that he is about to kill three prominent men, for which he seeks God's pardon in advance. He must find his old friend, bootlegger and the custodian of David's only son. David had believed in his friend to bring up his son as the worst criminal and seek revenge from the men who put him away. On meeting him, David finds that his son is a Cop instead. Devastated, David continues on his own. When he is about to kill the three men, his son has vowed to protect the citizens under any circumstances. David and his son are at war..who will prevail?