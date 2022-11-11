Aakhri Yudh

Not Available

Recovery Agent Babji (Aadi) came across a girl, named Kavya (Namitha Pramod) and helped her. He came to know that she was in danger from her family. Babji saves her. Unfortunately Kavya’s brother (Abhimanyu Singh) misunderstood that Babji was behind this and starts chasing the couple. Babji takes Kavya with him to his village and introduces her as his best friend. As time passes Kavya falls in love with Babji, but at the end both Kavya’s family and another gang attacks Babji and his family. The rest of the story shows how Babji handles the issue, solves his problems and ends up marrying Kavya.