Not Available

Three friends from Delhi go missing in a small village - Jhanjhar, in Bihar. It's 2 months and there is no clue about their disappearance. The media and students movement demand action from the authorities. It's then that the government orders a Central Bureau of Investigation enquiry with officers Sidhant Chaturvedi (Akshaye Khanna) and Pratap Kumar (Ajay Devgn) to solve the case.