Aalaya Sikharam

Chiranjeevi plays a horse-cab driver role in this movie. He is the second son of Gollapudi, who is jobless and sells everything possible for gambling. Ranganath is Chiru's elder brother — the only educated person in the family. Chiru works hard to see his brother succeed after completing school, but Ranganath ditches his family and joins Satyanarayana's factory, who eventually woos him to become his son-in-law. Sumalatha sells flowers and is in love with Chiru. She stands by Chiru when he faces troubles, both from his brother and father. After Ranganath left them, Chiru takes up the responsibility of his family, and tries to get his sister's marital life settled.