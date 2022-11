Not Available

Ramalingam is an honest, principled man, working as a clerk in a company. He values integrity and discipline as the doctrines of daily life. But his honesty is put to test when his son-in-law Raghu comes to him with a big problem. Raghu has misplaced some money in the bank in which he works, and he requests Ramalingam to give him money so that he could make good the loss.