Aalyashikaram

Aalaya Sikharam is a family oriented movie in which, Chiranjeevi Plays a Horse-cab driver role in this movie. He is the second son of Gollapudi, who is jobless and sells everything possible for gambling. Ranganath is chiru’s elder brother, who is the only educated person in the family. Chiru works hard to see his brother in a good position after studies, But Ranganath ditches his family and joins Satyanarayana’s factory and woos him to become his son-in-law.