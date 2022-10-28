Not Available

Aamayum Muyalum

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The film is set in a fictitious poverty-ridden village of Gowlipady, which is virtually ruled by the ruthless zamindari Bhandaravathi (Sukanya). Kashi (Nedumudi Venu) is a lottery salesman. He is the only literate person of his village. Once, a lottery sold by him happens to win the first prize of 5 Crore Indian Rupee. Greedy Kashi tries to get back the lottery ticket but doesn't know to whom he has sold the ticket to.

Cast

JayasuryaKallu
Nedumudi VenuKashi
InnocentNallavan
Piaa BajpaiThamara
MamukkoyaKallu's father
K.P.A.C. LalithaMary chechi

View Full Cast >

Images