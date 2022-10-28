Aamayum Muyalum

Not Available

The film is set in a fictitious poverty-ridden village of Gowlipady, which is virtually ruled by the ruthless zamindari Bhandaravathi (Sukanya). Kashi (Nedumudi Venu) is a lottery salesman. He is the only literate person of his village. Once, a lottery sold by him happens to win the first prize of 5 Crore Indian Rupee. Greedy Kashi tries to get back the lottery ticket but doesn't know to whom he has sold the ticket to.