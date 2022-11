Not Available

Abhi (Ankush Hazra), son of a rich business man loves Bhoomika (Subhasree Ganguly) since childhood. Though people think him as a spoilt brat, but actually he is a good person by heart. He doesn't care what people think about him. He loves Bhoomika and can do anything for his love. However, Bhoomika does not like him. She joins a college in Darjeeling to pursue higher studies. Meanwhile, Abhi also takes admission in the same college in pursuit to win his love.