Aamne Samne

Not Available

Johny lives a dual life - as a popular starlet and an international criminal wanted by the police for a number of criminal activities. He meets his look-alike Gopi who comes from the village in search of a job; Johny offers Gopi the job; a salary and a house to live in. This job involves playing the role of Johny so that the real Johny can outsmart the police and commit his criminal activities with ease. He teaches Gopi his mannerism and etiquette with things going as planned. But Gopi eventually gets trapped - both by the police and the underworld criminal gang.