Raja Bahadur rules his region, although fully aware that his days as King are numbered. Nevertheless, he indulges in women, alcohol, and high-living - most of which is through borrowed money, with the creditors threatening to take him to court. He even has an affair with prostitute named Dulari, who he refuses to marry, and has her brother, Kundan, sent to jail. When his brother, Suraj, returns from abroad, Bahadur decides to withhold this information from him. In order to keep up appearances, Bahadur gets his men to rob their neighbor, Hiralal's house, of all jewelery and cash. But Hiralal wakes up, calls for help and for the police, and one of Bahadur's men is arrested.