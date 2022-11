Not Available

Aanachandam movie is all about Krishna Prasad (Jayaram) who is crazy about elephants. When he was a ten-year old child his father had taken him to the village temple to attend the festival. An elephant which ran amuck during the festival knocked the boy over, placed his front foot on the lad's chest, but then spared him. His love for elephants started on that day. He started studying about elephants and their habits. His regular education suffered upsetting his people at home.