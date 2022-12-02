Not Available

Aanandha Kummi is a 1983 Tamil Indian feature film directed by Bala Krishnan and produced by Jeeva Ilaiyaraaja for Ilaiyaraaja Pictures. The songs were recorded in Bombay with R.D.Burman orchestra. The film stars Ashwini and a newcomer Balachandran in the lead roles. The newcomer referred to here is Balachandran, a native of Thrissur, Kerala, who has also acted as hero in Malayalam movies like Kochuthemmadi directed by M.T.Vasudevan Nair and Inakkili directed by Joshy. He had adopted the screen name Manoj for his Malayalam movies