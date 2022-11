Not Available

Hearts collide when the conniving Jaggan (Prem Chopra) convinces Kishan (Amol Palekar) that his wife, Shanti (Rakhee Gulzar), is having an affair with his brother Shambhu (Rajesh Khanna). Of course, all this is done so that Kishan will marry Jaggan's cousin Tulsi (Rekha) according to Jaggan's master plan … even though Tulsi would much rather marry Shambhu. Confused? Don't worry. So are these weary lovers!