J.K. is a hotel Manager in a scenic location in India. One day he gallantly comes to the rescue of a drunk daughter, Aarti, of a politician, and chooses to be discrete about it. When she recovers, she and he fall in love; get married in a small marriage ceremony, have a daughter, and thereafter differences arise to such an extent that they decide to separate. Years pass J.K. and Aarti meet again when she is an established politician, both are still attracted to each other, but she does not want her name to be tarnished and stigmatized as a "separated" woman.