Aani Maani is a game popular among little children in Uttar Pradesh, played by turning around while reciting a popular rhyme. The circling motion is likened to that of the Sufi dervish. When the government announces a ban on beef, and the shutting down of slaughterhouses, it wreaks havoc in the family life of a lower middle class, Muslim kebab seller called Bhutto and sends his world spinning.