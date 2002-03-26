2002

Aankhen

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 26th, 2002

Studio

Not Available

The film tells the story of Vijay Singh Rajput (Bachchan) a hard-working but temperamental man, who has spent all his life working for one bank and even achieving them International recognition. When Vijay loses his mind and goes on a violent rampage beating up another employee, he is subsequently fired. He decides to take vengeance by organising a full on heist, and having the same bank robbed by three blind men, as no one will suspect them

Cast

Akshay KumarVishwas Prajapati
Sushmita SenNeha Srivastav
Arjun RampalArjun Verma
Paresh RawalIlias
Bipasha Basu
Aditya Pancholi

