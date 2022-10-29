Not Available

Kannada Movie Aantharya produced by Satish, Actor Praveen is casting as hero in this moive, Actress Apsara cast as a heroin in Aantharya Kannada Movie, and other casting with Praveen, Apsara actres in Aantharya . Kannada Movie Aantharya directed by Anneya Santhosh Gowda he was done film work such as Story, Screen play, Dialog and such important work in this Moive, Music Director of Aantharya is Giridhar, all the Aantharya songs are composed by Giridhar, Aantharya have super hit songs and it was now available to listen and download in this site. Aantharya the Kannada Movie Released in 2011, announced by the Producer Satish and Director of the Movie Anneya Santhosh Gowda, Music composed by the music Director of Aantharya is Giridhar, Praveen as Hero, Apsara as Heroin, other Castings Praveen, Apsara act in this Aantharya Kannada movie.