Aapadbandhavudu is a 1992 Telugu film. It was the third collaboration between actor Chiranjeevi and director K. Viswanath after Shubhalekha and Swayamkrushi. The movie won critical acclaim, especially for Chiranjeevi, who received the Nandi Award for Best Actor & Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Telugu for his performance. This film marked Jandhyala's only screen appearance.