Aapka Amitabh

Not Available

The fictional story of the film deals with a common middle aged man named Harihar Das; trying to prove his truth about his friendship with 'Amitabh Bachchan' (Indian Cinema Actor). It mingles with his past life in which he claims that Amitabh and he used to write letters to each other which have now gone missing in the present scenario. The only proof to prove his claims are the old letters that can create a clear cut demarkation of truth from the falsified statement of Harihar according to the people around him, but the letters are nowhere to be found.