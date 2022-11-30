Aaptha Mithrulu

Not Available

Prakash (N. T. Rama Rao) & Shekar (Kanta Rao) are childhood friends. Shekar belongs to a rich family he gives a job to Prakash in his company. Prakash lives along with his mother Shantamma (Rushyendramani) and sister Vimala (Krishna Kumari) who loves Shekar. But Shekar’s mother Kamalamma (Kannamba), wants her son to get a rich alliance. Once Shekar sends Prakash to Banglore on an official trip where he gets acquaintance with Kokila (Rajasulochana) daughter of a millionaire Kameswara Rao (Relangi) and both fall in love. Kamalamma comes to know about Kokila when she talks with Kameswara Rao he replies that he is helpless because his daughter is already in love with Prakash. From that time Kamalamma keeps a grudge on Prakash and develops animosity in Shekar against him.