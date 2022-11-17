Not Available

The story portrays an illiterate Puliraju (Chiranjeevi), who is a small-time rowdy in a small town. He meets Jennifer (Suhasini), who arrives in that town as a school teacher. Suhasini slaps and berates him for ill-treating his mother. Puliraju, instead of taking revenge on her, gets attracted towards her and manages to join as her student. Over a period of time, Puliraju transforms in his looks, behaviour and leaves his past life behind. Over a few reels, they both get attracted towards each other, but neither of them express their feelings. His mother, surprised by changes in his behaviour, brings his maradalu (Raadhika) from his village and tries to marry him off.