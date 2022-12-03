Not Available

Aarambham is a 1982 Indian Malayalam film, directed by Joshiy and produced by Thiruppathi Chettiyar. The film had musical score by unusually using four music directors, namely Shyam, A. T. Ummer, KJ Joy and Shankar Ganesh, each of whom directed one song each. Aarambham was released in Onam festival along with Padayottam. Aarambham was the top grosser Malayalam movie in 1982 surpassing Padayottam. Aaramabham was later remade in Hindi by Joshiy himself in 1984 called Dharm Aur Qanoon with an ensemble cast and in Tamil too Ezhuthatha Sattangal. The Tamil version was directed by veteran director K Shankar with Sivaji Ganesan in lead role. Both movies became huge hits in respective markets.