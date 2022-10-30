Not Available

Aaranya Kaandam (Tamil: ஆரண்ய காண்டம்; English: Jungle chapter; English title: Anima and Persona) is a 2011 Indian Tamil action film, written and directed by newcomer Thiagarajan Kumararaja. It is supposedly the first neo-noir film in Tamil cinema. The story takes place in a day in the lives of the six protagonists, played by Jackie Shroff, Ravi Krishna, Sampath Raj and newcomers [Yasmin Ponnappa], Somasundaram and Master Vasanth. Produced by S. P. B. Charan's Capital Film Works, the film features musical score by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by P. S. Vinod and editing handled by the duo Praveen K. L. and N. B. Srikanth.