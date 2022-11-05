Not Available

Hermit-like man baron, with not a practical worry in the world, lives in the big city. He revers an extravagant life-style and fine arts, but specially the opera and gala-parties. Living alone considerably distorts the baron's perception of reality - he gives himself up completely to listening to one specific aria of an opera. He listens to it relentlessly day and night, joined by his only companions - two paper-dolls and alcohol. One faithful night the baron notices a stranger, who has stopped outside his window to listen to the aria in wonder. The baron invites the stranger to step inside, and the events leading to the end of film unfold, climaxing with an unpredictable finish.