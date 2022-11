Not Available

Babu, a fifteen-year-old boy from a small village in Konkan (Maharashtra), has not met his mother for many years due to her work in Paris. The boy and his uncle, who is entrusted with the responsibility of taking him to his mother, start their journey to Paris, which turns out to be an unforgettable sojourn for them. Babu's quest to meet his mother with the help of his uncle reveals many dimensions of human nature, feelings, and emotions.