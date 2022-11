Not Available

Certain things cannot be dodged. What's important is to have the ability to put the pieces together and move forward. Every odyssey needs its sea: it is in the luminous solitude of autumn in the Dolomites that Aaron Durogati, a formidable pilot and authentic aesthete of flying, faces his personal journey to learn how to rise and stand. An intimate and powerful story about fragility and human resilience, to rediscover flight as pure gesture and pure self-expression.