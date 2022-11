Not Available

The 48-year-old Dancing King of Hong Kong Aaron Kwok is still rebellious and charming as ever. Without holding back a bit of his star appeal, Aaron opened with an amazing 17 concerts in Hong Kong followed by stops in Taiwan, Singapore, Macau, Shenzhen and Guangzhou. Baring his muscles and sporting a Spiderman look, Aaron wowed the audiences with his stunning looks as well as his flawless dance routines.