An unemployed young man named Deepak (Pradeep Kumar) saves Aarti Gupta (Meena Kumari), a hardworking and dedicated doctor, from drowning, and the two eventually fall in love with each other, although she is already engaged to Dr. Prakash (Ashok Kumar). Although Aarti's father firmly disapproves of this relationship, Deepak and Aarti marry. She moves in with him and his family, which includes his brother, Niranjan (Ramesh Deo), his sister-in-law, Jaswanti (Shashikala), their three children, and Deepak's father (Jagirdar). That leaves the humiliated Prakash determined to get Aarti back, whatever he may have to do. He manages to bring a discord in their marital life, so much so that Deepak asks Aarti to leave, and she returns home to her father. This is followed by Deepak having a serious accident, when Prakash is the only surgeon who can operate on him.