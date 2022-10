Not Available

Aarumugam with Bharath and Priyamani in the lead. Bharath plays the owner of a small food joint. He is closely attached to his mother. He is quiet and his simple life gets shattered by one of Bharath's business rivals (Ramya Krishnan) who runs a big restaurant near his place. The petty clashes soon develop into bigger problems. How Bharath solves them is told in an action-cum sentiment filled screenplay.