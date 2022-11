Not Available

Amira, a flight attendant and daughter of a foreign minister, marries fellow pilot Hassan Ramzy. Her husband, pilot Hassan, disappears in mysterious circumstances on the wedding night. Amira grieves for a while, until she is pressured to get engaged to Kamal, who is also a pilot, and the marriage is agreed upon in Cairo, On the honeymoon, the bride’s father knows the return of the ex-husband, Hassan.