When young Shweta suddenly elopes with her beau, the road to romance takes an unexpected turn for her sister Brinda (Sharmilee) in this engaging love story. To keep her from following Shweta's lead -- and adding to their father's heartache -- a family friend enlists a gumshoe named Vinod (Jeevan) to tail Brinda. Along the way, Vinod and Brinda fall for each other … while her oblivious dad is busy arranging a marriage for Brinda.