Aasaiyil Oru Kaditham

Not Available

Kartik (Prashant) on his way to attend a close friend Anand's (Anand), marriage sets eyes on Lakshmi (Kausalya) at a bus stop and falls for her. He with his friends reach the village and Kartik to his delight finds Lakshmi there. He sends her a love letter (as in the title) and then to his horror discovers that Lakshmi was the intended bride of Anand. The matter becomes public, with the whole village going in search of the anonymous letter writer. The scenes where Kartik's friends (Vivek, Damu, Vyapuri) ae mistaken for the senders of the letter and get a sound thrashing in turn, gives some comic relief. The marriage is meanwhile over and it is time to leave. And then Kartik comes out with his confession and makes a public apology to his friend and the family. His gesture is appreciated, the matter settled and the newly weds return to the city.