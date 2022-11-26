Not Available

Aasayam

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Jagapathi Babu and Vijayashanthi are classmates in college. Jagapathi Babu falls for Vijayashanthi. Vijayashanthi is a very dynamic young lady. Her father supports her and wants her to be courageous always, while her mother is worried about her boldness. Once, Vijayashanthi has a tiff with Srikanth, a spoilt brat in college. This leads to her rivalry with some corrupt people in the political system. Watch to know how Vijayashanthi aims to bring about a change in the state's politics

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images