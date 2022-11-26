Not Available

Jagapathi Babu and Vijayashanthi are classmates in college. Jagapathi Babu falls for Vijayashanthi. Vijayashanthi is a very dynamic young lady. Her father supports her and wants her to be courageous always, while her mother is worried about her boldness. Once, Vijayashanthi has a tiff with Srikanth, a spoilt brat in college. This leads to her rivalry with some corrupt people in the political system. Watch to know how Vijayashanthi aims to bring about a change in the state's politics