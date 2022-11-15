Not Available

The film is about the failure of (Abu Afif) grandfather of the child (Karim) who owns an old-fashioned property, with the end of the civil war and the passage of days becomes Karim young and immigrants with the timing of the reconstruction of Beirut, Karim finds in that project hope to restore paint and restoration of the structure inherited About his grandfather. It collides with the rehabilitation project when it is discovered that the building is owned by a real estate company in order to establish its place of the Dream Tower. The company succeeds in owning some floors and the building renovation project is stopped for the second time. In the meantime, Karim meets Maya, and they experience a swaying love story in tandem with the problem of demolishing or restoring and preserving the building.