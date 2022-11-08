Not Available

The story revolves around Rahul Singh (John Abraham), a compulsive gambler who wins Rs. 20 million from a bet and throws a party to celebrate. Everyone has a good time drinking and partying till late night during which Rahul proposes to Nafisa (Sonal Sehgal). He announces their engagement to all present, then collapses on the floor. In hospital, he learns that he has only 90 days to live. Wanting to make the most of his last days, he leaves everything behind and moves into a soothing hospice. The inmates he meets change his outlook on life. As his relationships grow with each one of them, Rahul tries to rise above his own needs and live life to the fullest, learning from the courage of those around him.