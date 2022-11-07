Aashiqui.in

Not Available

Cyrus and April meet randomly online and they start getting close but they never reveal their true identities. But patience runs out and they finally decide to meet. Somehow April manages to find out his true identity but Cyrus fails to do so. April thinks that Cyrus is too good for her and tries to sulk away in the fear of rejection whereas Cyrus looks for her everywhere as she was the only one who could understand him as a friend and as a lover. Will Cyrus and April finally meet? Will Cyrus accept April for what she really is? Will April find the courage to be herself and claim the life she's always wanted?