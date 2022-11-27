Aasoo Bane Angaarey

Not Available

After the death of his first wife, Mr. Verma, who's the managing director of his firm remarries Durgadevi (Bindu), so that she can look after his son, Ravi Verma (Jeetendra). She actually seems to have a good relationship with both him and Ravi. Subsequently, Durga also gets pregnant and gives birth to a son Kiran Verma (Kiran Kumar). After a few years as Mr. Verma passes away, Durga decides to enter into politics with the help of Sewakram (Prem Chopra). Ravi takes over from his father as the managing director of his firm and instantly falls in love with a poor girl, Usha (Madhuri Dixit) after seeing a dance performance of hers.