The story revolves around the conflict between the families of Al-Fayoumi and Al-Mursi after the killing of one of the sons of Al-Mursi by one of Adham Al-Fayoumi's sons. Adham succeeds in his son's impunity by falsifying the testimony of one of the witnesses , And the killing of two other witnesses, while Amina the lawyer, the daughter of (Adham al-Fayoumi) objected to the twisted style of her father in order to keep his son from taking responsibility for his crime, and revenge the family (Al-Morsi) of (Fayoumi) .