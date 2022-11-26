Not Available

A man has returned after a few years of separation from his family and wants to take back his house from his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and grandson. His son, who farms leeches in the basement and hopes to get rich by doing that, tries to reconcile his father with his mother to stay at home, but his mother intends to marry someone else. The grandson who is just 9 years old, falls in love with his teacher at school and this causes problems in both the boy and the teacher's family.