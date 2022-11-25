Aatakkuntu Lekkakkilla

Not Available

This is a story of two couples, one of which is the newly-married Purushotham (Sanchari Vijay) and Meghana (Mayuri), both of whom are orphans, who lead a happy life, until a certain tragedy strikes and Purushotham's behaviour changes drastically. The other is also newly-wed couple, Sangeetha and Shyam, who happen to be in a haunted house and are then troubled by supernatural elements. As it turns out, Purushotham suffers from a paranoid schizophrenia and suspects that his wife has an extra-marital affair with the spirit of her former boyfriend, which, in turn, leaves their family in tatters.